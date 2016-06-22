Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 21, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio

State considers major changes to Alaska LNG project

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker's administration is considering major changes to the Alaska LNG project, the effort to build a massive natural gas pipeline from the North Slope.

Rating agencies warn Alaska: we're watching you

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

In his quest to remake Alaska's finances, Governor Bill Walker has found a set of perhaps unexpected allies.

Benefits bill for law enforcement, firefighters' survivors falls short

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The survivors of law-enforcement officers and firefighters who die in the line of duty continue to face uncertainty over health insurance. That’s because the two houses of the Legislature couldn’t agree on a bill to provide benefits during the recent special session.

Tesoro gives up terminal to avoid antitrust case over gasoline

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Under pressure from the state, Tesoro has agreed to sell one of its two fuel storage terminals at the Port of Anchorage to avoid having a monopoly over the gasoline market in Alaska’s Railbelt.

Three-day long ceremony marks consecration of first Buddhist temple in Alaska

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

For the first time in Alaskan history, a Thai Buddhist temple in Anchorage was fully consecrated, or made holy. It was a landmark event for Buddhists from the state and around the world.

Northwest Passage cruise marks turning point in Arctic tourism

Graelyn Brashear, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

On August 16, the Crystal Serenity will steam out of Seward on a historic trip. The vessel will be the first big luxury liner to chart a course through the Northwest Passage, stopping in Kodiak, Unalaska and Nome before cruising through Canada's far north to Greenland and then south to New York. The unprecedented voyage is generating excitement—and some trepidation.

Driver charged with manslaughter in fatal Aleutians crash

Associated Press

The driver of a passenger van that crashed on the remote Aleutian island of Atka, killing three passengers, has been charged with three counts of manslaughter.

Park Service pushes for more Native representation in top-level jobs

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

The National Park Service has two top-level jobs open in Alaska right now. One of those is here in Bristol Bay – Katmai National Park and Preserve out of King Salmon is hiring for a superintendent, and so is Western Arctic National Parklands out of Kotzebue.