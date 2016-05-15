Fire Department Responds to Anchorage Brush Fire

6:57 pm-

Just before 7 pm this evening, Anchorage Fire Department Deputy Chief Jodie Hettrick said by phone, that the south side brush fire was knocked down and contained. Hettrick said the Pioneer Peak hotshot crew came in from Palmer to assist.

"I think we have it contained, just mopping up and making sure all hotspots are extinguished.” Hettrick said.

earlier story-

6:24 pm

The Anchorage Fire Department is working to contain a five to seven acre brush fire west of Elmore road, near Sundance Circle.

AFD Deputy Chief Jodie Hettrick says a large number of trucks are responding, adding that AFD is "knocking down on all flanks and working to get in front of."

According to Hettrick, the state's Division of Forestry sent a helicopter to assist.

There are no road closures at this time and no homes have been evacuated in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.