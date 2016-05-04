US won't support trade ban on polar bear products

The United States recently announced it will not support an

international ban on the trade of polar bear products at an upcoming

meeting on endangered species.

In a statement released last week, the U.S.

Fish and Wildlife Service says it remains concerned about the commercial

use of polar bear hides, but it says it won’t encourage the ban.

The agency says in a statement it will instead focus on mitigating climate change impacts to polar bears as the largest threat to the long term survival of the species.

Inuit leaders and organizations from Canada have been lobbying the US for

the last year. Polar bear sport hunting is an important economic industry for the

Inuit economy.

Delegates from across the globe will meet in South Africa this fall at the

Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and

Flora, or CITES Conference.

The 2013 CITES Conference was the last time the

US attempted to ban the international trade of polar bear products.

Forty-two countries voted against the ban and 38 voted in favor of it.