Perseverance's In The Next Room, or The Vibrator Play
Perseverance Theatre is presenting two opportunities for theatre goers this week: Sarah Ruhl's Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist play, In The Next Room, or The Vibrator Play and The Third Alaska One-Minute Play Festival. Josh Lowman, playwright and director and actors Katie Jensen and James Sullivan join Stage Talk this week to talk about both. Both events are happening in the Sydney Laurence Theatre in the Performing Arts Center, running April 15th through the 24th.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Josh Lowman: Playwright and Director, One Minute Play Festival
- Katie Jensen: "Annie" In The Next Room, or The Vibrator Play
- James Sullivan: "Mr. Daldry" In The Next Room, or The Vibrator Play
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, April 8, at 2:45 p.m.
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Stage Talk Calendar For information about upcoming or current shows, please click on a link below.
- Anchorage Dinner Theatre
- Perseverance Theatre
- Cyrano's Theatre Company
- UAA Theatre and Dance
- UAA Music
- Anchorage Community Theatre
- Pulse Dance Company
- Valley Performing Arts
- Alaska Fine Arts Academy
- TBA Theatre
- ATY
- Alaska Dance Theatre
- Anchorage Opera
- Momentum Dance Collective
- Out North Contemporary Art House
- RKP Productions
- Toss Pot Productions
- Urban Yeti Improv
- Scared Scriptless