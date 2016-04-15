Perseverance's In The Next Room, or The Vibrator Play

Perseverance Theatre is presenting two opportunities for theatre goers this week: Sarah Ruhl's Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist play, In The Next Room, or The Vibrator Play and The Third Alaska One-Minute Play Festival. Josh Lowman, playwright and director and actors Katie Jensen and James Sullivan join Stage Talk this week to talk about both. Both events are happening in the Sydney Laurence Theatre in the Performing Arts Center, running April 15th through the 24th.

Josh Lowman: Playwright and Director, One Minute Play Festival

Playwright and Director, One Minute Play Festival Katie Jensen: "Annie" In The Next Room, or The Vibrator Play

"Annie" James Sullivan: "Mr. Daldry" In The Next Room, or The Vibrator Play

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, April 8, at 2:45 p.m.

