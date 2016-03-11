Little Shop of Horrors at Mad Myrnas
The home of "Camp" theatre, Mad Myrnas is presenting for the second year in a row the Alan Menken and Howard Ashman musical Little Shop of Horrors, based on the 1960 low budget black comedy film by Roger Corman. Actors Paige Bohall and Regina MacDonald drop by Stage Talk this week to plant some seeds for discussion. Little Shop of Horrors runs through March 26th.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Paige Bohall: "Audrey I", Little Shop of Horrors
- Regina MacDonald: "Ronette", Little Shop of Horrors
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, March 11, at 2:45 p.m.
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Stage Talk Calendar For information about upcoming or current shows, please click on a link below.
- Anchorage Dinner Theatre
- Perseverance Theatre
- Cyrano's Theatre Company
- UAA Theatre and Dance
- UAA Music
- Anchorage Community Theatre
- Pulse Dance Company
- Valley Performing Arts
- Alaska Fine Arts Academy
- TBA Theatre
- ATY
- Alaska Dance Theatre
- Anchorage Opera
- Momentum Dance Collective
- Out North Contemporary Art House
- RKP Productions
- Toss Pot Productions