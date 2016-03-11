Little Shop of Horrors at Mad Myrnas

The home of "Camp" theatre, Mad Myrnas is presenting for the second year in a row the Alan Menken and Howard Ashman musical Little Shop of Horrors, based on the 1960 low budget black comedy film by Roger Corman. Actors Paige Bohall and Regina MacDonald drop by Stage Talk this week to plant some seeds for discussion. Little Shop of Horrors runs through March 26th.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO



HOST:



GUESTS:





Paige Bohall : "Audrey I", Little Shop of Horrors

: "Audrey I", Regina MacDonald: "Ronette", Little Shop of Horrors

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, March 11, at 2:45 p.m.

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Stage Talk Calendar For information about upcoming or current shows, please click on a link below.

