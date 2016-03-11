Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Mar. 10, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Senators pan Arctic agreement as Canadian leader visits U.S.

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington D.C.

When a U.S. president and a Canadian prime minister meet, it’s not a given that the Arctic will be on the agenda. But this morning, on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s first official visit to Washington, D.C. the two leaders released a new agreement on the Arctic, energy and climate.

Both chambers of Alaska Congress prepare to vote on budget

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The path to setting Alaska’s state government budget enters a new phase this week, as both legislative chambers prepare to vote on different versions of the spending plan. As the House heads into a debate on the budget tonight (Thursday), it’s eyeing a proposal that includes a 280 million-dollar reduction from last year.

A King’s march to the mighty Yukon River

Emily Schwing, Zachariah Hughes, KNOM and KSKA – Iditarod Trail

Four-time Iditarod champion Jeff King is the first musher to reach the Yukon River. He arrived in Ruby with all 16 dogs just after 1:00 Thursday afternoon.

Alaska Republicans holding conventions this month

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Alaska Republicans are holding district conventions around the state this month. Last week, Ted Cruz won 12 Alaska delegates in the state GOP Preference Poll, followed by Donald Trump with 11 and Marco Rubio with 5. The state republican party will choose 28 delegates to represent those votes at the state convention in Fairbanks at the end of April. The national convention takes place in Cleveland in July.

Aging Southeast: Seniors find purpose, friendship at The Bridge

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau

For seniors in Southeast, health care and housing options are limited. But a couple of adult day programs are offering relief for care providers, families and friends. They’re often a stop-gap solution until space opens up in a home. As part of the CoastAlaska series Aging Southeast, KTOO’s Elizabeth Jenkins explains there’s a long way to go, but some seniors are receiving help in surprising ways.

Bethel school finds new home in vacated grocery store

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Next week, Bethel’s Ayaprun Yup’ik- or Yugtun- Immersion School will move into their new home. After a fire destroyed the elementary school in November, district officials divided the grades under two roofs, resumed classes, and began looking for a new building. True to rural Alaska resourcefulness, KYUK’s Anna Rose MacArthur reports, the district found a new space in an unlikely spot.