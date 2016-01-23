KSKA Program Schedule: Freakonomics, Reveal & More, Oh My!

Change is in the air, listeners. And it's an exciting time to be a public radio station! Programs like Reveal and Freakonomics that were once only available sporadically are now available weekly. KSKA-Anchorage is adding those programs to its weeknight line-up along with fresh storytelling from The Moth Radio Hour.

The 7:00 p.m. repeat of Fresh Air with Terry Gross will now play at 10:00 p.m. weeknights. The 7:00 p.m. block will instead be.... drum roll, please.... a line-up of some public radio's best content:





MONDAY, 7 p.m., Freakonomics : Rogue economists explore the hidden side of everything.

: Rogue economists explore the hidden side of everything. TUESDAY, 7 p.m., Reveal: Peabody Award-winning investigative journalism program from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX.

Peabody Award-winning investigative journalism program from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX. WEDNESDAY, 7 p.m., The Moth Radio Hour: Series featuring true stories told live on stage without scripts, notes, or accompaniment, similar to Alaska's own Arctic Entries .

Series featuring true stories told live on stage without scripts, notes, or accompaniment, similar to Alaska's own . THURSDAY, 7 p.m., City Arts and Lectures (repeat from the weekend): Since 1980, City Arts & Lectures has presented events with leading figures in the world of art & ideas.

(repeat from the weekend): Since 1980, & has presented events with leading figures in the world of art & ideas. FRIDAY, 7 p.m., Putumayo: Moving from the 10:00 hour to it's new time.

