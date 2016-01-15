Glaucoma
Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness in the United States. The most common form of this disease has no warning signs so the loss of vision is so gradual that you may not notice it until it is at an advanced stage. This program will help listeners learn about glaucoma, determine if they are at risk, and learn about the pros and cons of various treatment options.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Dr. Kelly Lorenz, ophthalmologist at Ophthalmic Associates, Anchorage
LINKS:
- Glaucoma Research Foundation
- National Eye Institute website on glaucoma
- Very useful 4 part educational video on how glaucoma develops, treatment, and testing
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 18, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 18, 2016, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: