Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness in the United States. The most common form of this disease has no warning signs so the loss of vision is so gradual that you may not notice it until it is at an advanced stage. This program will help listeners learn about glaucoma, determine if they are at risk, and learn about the pros and cons of various treatment options.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:





Dr. Kelly Lorenz, ophthalmologist at Ophthalmic Associates, Anchorage

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 18, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 18, 2016, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

