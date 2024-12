Thursday nights are not going to be the same on Alaska Public Media. We are featuring the best of PBS, American Public Television and our new partner, Acorn Television.

Starting on January 14 at we will bring you some of your favorites: Grantchester (7:00 p.m.) and Poldark (9:00 p.m.)And repeating our new series, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries (8:00 p.m.) You won't want to miss Thursday nights on Alaska Public Media.