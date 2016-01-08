Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Reprise: Historic Alaska Expeditions

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published January 8, 2016 at 3:00 PM AKST

Alaska’s outdoors people may think they’re tough, but how about paddling 40 days in a dugout canoe in the rains of Southeast Alaska in October and November, dressed in wool, without modern gear? That’s what John Muir did, and his writings about the experience changed science and started the Alaska tourism industry. On the next Outdoor Explorer, repeating a favorite show from July, 2014, join host Charles Wohlforth and guests to talk about Muir’s historic expedition and others. What these guys did will amaze you.

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS: 


  • Kim Heacox, author

  • Talis Colberg, historian

travelsinAlaska

“Travels in Alaska” by John Muir

BROADCAST: Thursday, January 14, 2016, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, January 21, 2016, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKDT

