Gynecologic Cancer

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published January 8, 2016 at 3:00 PM AKST

Each year, approximately 71,500 women in the United States are diagnosed with a cancer of the reproductive organs. One cancer, cervical cancer, can now be significantly prevented and the rates for this cancer are declining as the use of a vaccine against infection with HPV, the human papilloma virus, increases. For those with cervical cancer treatment is advancing in some amazing ways thanks to a deeper understanding of the HPV and how our immune system works. This program will discuss gynecologic cancers, the cause of cervical cancer and its prevention, and cutting edge immunotherapy of cervical cancer.

 

  HOST:  Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:

LINKS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 11, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, January 11, 2016, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

News
Dr. Thad Woodard
