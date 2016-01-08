Gynecologic Cancer
Each year, approximately 71,500 women in the United States are diagnosed with a cancer of the reproductive organs. One cancer, cervical cancer, can now be significantly prevented and the rates for this cancer are declining as the use of a vaccine against infection with HPV, the human papilloma virus, increases. For those with cervical cancer treatment is advancing in some amazing ways thanks to a deeper understanding of the HPV and how our immune system works. This program will discuss gynecologic cancers, the cause of cervical cancer and its prevention, and cutting edge immunotherapy of cervical cancer.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Dr. Christian Hinrichs is Investigator and Lasker Clinical Research Scholar, Experimental Transplantation and Immunology Branch, National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.
Dr Melissa Hardesty is a board certified gynecologic oncologist working at Alaska Women’s Cancer Care in Anchorage
LINKS:
- Centers for Disease Control website provide information on symptoms, treatment and prevention of gynecologic cancers
- Dr Melissa Hardesty’s office website
- Dr. Christian Hinrichs’ website at the National Cancer Institute
- The Alaska Department of Health and Human Services 1-2-3 Protect Alaska’s Kids HPV Cancer Prevention campaign webpage contains reliable information about HPV infection, cancer and immunization
- Let Every Woman Know – Alaska was formed by volunteers to promote awareness and education about gynecologic cancers in Alaska
- The NIH Clinical Center conducts cutting edge cancer research, and patients from anywhere in US can participate in these trials.
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 11, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 11, 2016, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
