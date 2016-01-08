Gynecologic Cancer

Each year, approximately 71,500 women in the United States are diagnosed with a cancer of the reproductive organs. One cancer, cervical cancer, can now be significantly prevented and the rates for this cancer are declining as the use of a vaccine against infection with HPV, the human papilloma virus, increases. For those with cervical cancer treatment is advancing in some amazing ways thanks to a deeper understanding of the HPV and how our immune system works. This program will discuss gynecologic cancers, the cause of cervical cancer and its prevention, and cutting edge immunotherapy of cervical cancer.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:





Dr. Christian Hinrichs is Investigator and Lasker Clinical Research Scholar, Experimental Transplantation and Immunology Branch, National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.

is Investigator and Lasker Clinical Research Scholar, Experimental Transplantation and Immunology Branch, National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland. Dr. Melissa Hardesty joins us for the next Line One program on Monday, Jan 11. Dr Melissa Hardesty is a board certified gynecologic oncologist working at Alaska Women’s Cancer Care in Anchorage

LINKS:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 11, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 11, 2016, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE