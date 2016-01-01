'The Science of the Art of Medicine' by Dr. John Brush

On Line One this week Dr. John Brush, professor of cardiology at the University of Eastern Virginia School of Medicine, discusses his book "The Science of the Art of Medicine" written to get doctors thinking about their own thinking in order to make better medical decisions and to get teachers and policymakers thinking about how to assure good medical reasoning. There is a lot to learn about making decisions for all of us to learn from the discussion.

John Brush, MD, Professor of Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School

Other books on making decisions and cognitive psychology of interest:



"Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman "The Invisible Gorilla: And Other Ways Our Intuitions Deceive Us" by Christopher Chambris and Daniel Simons "Mistakes Were Made (But Not by Me): Why We Justify Foolish Beliefs, Bad Decisions, and Hurtful Acts" by Caroll Tavris and Elliot Aronson "Superforecasting: The Art and Science of Prediction" by Philip E. Tetlock and Dan Gardner



