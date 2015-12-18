NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts open for beats! Jan. 12-Feb. 2

That's right... it's back again. NPR's Tiny Desk Concert is looking for the best undiscovered music talent from across the U.S.A. Here's how it works -- you film you and your beats at -- drumroll -- a desk (any desk will do, really!) and submit the video to NPR.

Last year, NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts received thousands of entries from every state in the U.S. In NPR's words: "You put desks in places we never imagined; you rapped with professional agility; you wrote lyrics that inspired them; you sang folk songs that sounded timeless. You melted our faces and our hearts."

Last year's winner, "Lost in a Crowd" from Fantastic Negrito, was anything but lost in a crowd.

When you enter the 2016 Tiny Desk Contest, you join a nationwide community of music-makers and creators. And, hey, you might get discovered!

Here's what you do: Create a new video that shows you playing one song you've written. Do it the way you'd perform a Tiny Desk Concert: at a desk. (Any desk!) Upload your video to YouTube. Fill out our entry form after it opens on Jan. 12 and before Feb. 2, 2016. The winner will: Play a Tiny Desk Concert at NPR in Washington, D.C. Appear at a taping of NPR’s Ask Me Another. Tour the United States with NPR and Lagunitas Keep these things in mind: We're looking for undiscovered talent; you can't have a current recording contract. You must be at least 21 years old and live in the U.S. to enter. Check our Official Rules for all the requirements. Take this quiz to see if you're eligible.

Here are some entrants from last year's contest: