Foot and ankle problems

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published December 11, 2015 at 3:47 PM AKST
Podiatrist Dr. Kenneth Swayman joins us on the next Line One program on Monday, Dec. 8.

Dr. Ken Swayman will be taking your questions about any problems you might be having with your feet or ankles. He is a consultant and speaker to many groups and organizations in Alaska, and is an Affiliate Professor and Consultant Team Physician for the University of Alaska, Anchorage.

Download Audio:

HOST:  Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: 


  • Ken Swayman, DPM. Dr. Swayman joined Alaska Podiatry Associates (Alliance Foot & Ankle) in 1993. His primary office is on the campus of Alaska Regional Hospital, but he is also on staff at Providence Alaska Medical Center, Creekside Surgical Center and The Alaska Surgery Center. He is a consultant and speaker to many groups and organizations in Alaska, and is an Affiliate Professor and Consultant Team Physician for the University of Alaska, Anchorage.

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 14, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, December 14 2015, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (emails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

 

 

 
