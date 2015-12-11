Foot and ankle problems

Dr. Ken Swayman will be taking your questions about any problems you might be having with your feet or ankles. He is a consultant and speaker to many groups and organizations in Alaska, and is an Affiliate Professor and Consultant Team Physician for the University of Alaska, Anchorage.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

Ken Swayman, DPM. Dr. Swayman joined Alaska Podiatry Associates (Alliance Foot & Ankle) in 1993. His primary office is on the campus of Alaska Regional Hospital, but he is also on staff at Providence Alaska Medical Center, Creekside Surgical Center and The Alaska Surgery Center. He is a consultant and speaker to many groups and organizations in Alaska, and is an Affiliate Professor and Consultant Team Physician for the University of Alaska, Anchorage.

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 14, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, December 14 2015, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

