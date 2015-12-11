A different Hansel and Gretel for Alaska

UAA Department of Music Professor Mari Hahn had an idea of creating an all-new version of the classic tale Hansel and Gretel using Englebert Humperdinck's music with a new libretto that set the story in Alaska. Her efforts have come to fruition with the production of Aklaq and Nayak, An Alaskan Native Adaptation of Hansel and Gretel performing this weekend at the UAA Fine Arts Building Recital Hall. Aklaq and Nayak is a co-production between the UAA Department of Musicand Anchorage Opera. Mari and Edward Washington II (who plays "Goblin Witch") come by Stage Talk this week to talk about the production.

Mari Hahn: Stage Director and Librettist, Aklaq and Nayak

Stage Director and Librettist, Edward Washington II: "Goblin Witch", Aklag and Nayak

