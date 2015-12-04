Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
VPA goes Fruitcakes!

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published December 4, 2015 at 12:30 PM AKST

Valley Performing Arts is presenting Julian Wiles' heart-warming comedy Fruitcakes and Dave Nufer ("Mack Morgan") from the show drops by Stage Talk this week to talk about how it's going. Fruitcakes runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 and Sundays at 2:00 through December 20th.

HOST:

GUESTS: 


  • Dave Nufer: "Mack Morgan" in VPA's Fruitcakes

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, December 4, at 2:45 p.m.

