VPA goes Fruitcakes!

Valley Performing Arts is presenting Julian Wiles' heart-warming comedy Fruitcakes and Dave Nufer ("Mack Morgan") from the show drops by Stage Talk this week to talk about how it's going. Fruitcakes runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 and Sundays at 2:00 through December 20th.

Dave Nufer: "Mack Morgan" in VPA's Fruitcakes

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, December 4, at 2:45 p.m.

