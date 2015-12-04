Palliative Care and Cancer

Each year roughly 3,700 Alaskans hear the words: “You have cancer.” Managing the physical and emotional symptoms of a cancer diagnosis can be challenging for patients and their families. Palliative care provides a team-based approach that improves quality of life by addressing these symptoms and treating the whole person, not just their disease.

Emily Nenon, American Cancer Society Alaska, Government Relations Director

Patricia Dooley, RN Palliative Care/Hospice RN at Providence Alaska Medical Center

