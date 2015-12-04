Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Palliative Care and Cancer

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published December 4, 2015 at 3:00 PM AKST

Each year roughly 3,700 Alaskans hear the words: “You have cancer.” Managing the physical and emotional symptoms of a cancer diagnosis can be challenging for patients and their families. Palliative care provides a team-based approach that improves quality of life by addressing these symptoms and treating the whole person, not just their disease.

Download Audio

HOST:  Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 7, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, December 7, 2015, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

