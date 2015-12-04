Palliative Care and Cancer
Each year roughly 3,700 Alaskans hear the words: “You have cancer.” Managing the physical and emotional symptoms of a cancer diagnosis can be challenging for patients and their families. Palliative care provides a team-based approach that improves quality of life by addressing these symptoms and treating the whole person, not just their disease.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Emily Nenon, American Cancer Society Alaska, Government Relations Director
- Patricia Dooley, RN Palliative Care/Hospice RN at Providence Alaska Medical Center
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 7, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, December 7, 2015, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINKS:
- The American Cancer Society for information on cancers, healthy living, cancer research, and support after diagnosis
- Providence Palliative Care
- American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network - Alaska
- Cancer: The Emporer of All Maladies (PBS Documentary by Ken Burns)
