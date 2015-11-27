Divorce: The Good, The Bad... and The Ugly
Divorce is one of the most challenging and emotionally charged events a person will go through in their lifetime. With the well being of children at stake, the consequences are very real and lasting. The biggest challenge in divorce is navigating the fear, insecurity, and hurt that comes with the end of a life planned. The very person you once made vows with to love, honor, and cherish, suddenly becomes your adversary and the source of your greatest suffering -- and your children go from being a shared treasure to a possession that must be protected from the enemy across the aisle. Join host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests as they explore alternatives to a high conflict divorce.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUEST:
- Ashley Barrera, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist
- Suzanne Cole, magistrate judge, Alaska Court System
- Allison Mendel, family law attorney
LINKS:
- Alaska Association of Collaborative Professionals: A coalition of lawyers, counselors and therapists to help navigate difficult family situations
- "Five inconvenient truths about divorcing with children," Huffington Post, April 2014
- "Helping kids cope with separation and divorce," HelpGuide.org
- "Age-by-age guide to what children understand about divorce," Parents.com
- "What's the best time to divorce?" Divorce Magazine
- "Helping your child through a divorce," KidsHealth.org
- "What is divorce mediation?" Mediate.com
- "Divorce Mediation Basics," NOLO.com
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
