Divorce: The Good, The Bad... and The Ugly

Divorce is one of the most challenging and emotionally charged events a person will go through in their lifetime. With the well being of children at stake, the consequences are very real and lasting. The biggest challenge in divorce is navigating the fear, insecurity, and hurt that comes with the end of a life planned. The very person you once made vows with to love, honor, and cherish, suddenly becomes your adversary and the source of your greatest suffering -- and your children go from being a shared treasure to a possession that must be protected from the enemy across the aisle. Join host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests as they explore alternatives to a high conflict divorce.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUEST:





Ashley Barrera, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist

Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Suzanne Cole, magistrate judge, Alaska Court System

magistrate judge, Alaska Court System Allison Mendel, family law attorney

