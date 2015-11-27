Attitudes on immigrants and refugees
Frightening international events have Alaskans talking about refugees bound for the United States. On this edition, we'll discuss the implications of this issue in a city that is building its identity as a diverse and welcoming crossroads of the world. No Syrian refugees are scheduled to come here, but this discussion reflects on our values and our view of the world.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Peter Goldberg, chair, Alaska Republican Party
- Margaret Stock, immigration attorney, Cascadia Cross-Border Law Group
PARTICIPATE:
Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 2, 2015, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 2, 2015, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts.