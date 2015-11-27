Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska's Changing Climate: Impacts, Policy and Action

Alaska Public Media | By Monica Gokey
Published November 27, 2015 at 4:30 PM AKST

Former Alaska DEC commissioner Bill Ross keynotes an all-day summit on climate change in the north, hosted by Alaska Common Ground.

SPEAKERS:


  • Bill Ross, former commissioner, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation

  • Maka Monture, fellow, Alaska Center for the Environment

  • Xavier Mason, president, NAACP Youth Panel

  • Vika Morozova, president, Anchorage chapter, Alaska Youth for Environmental Action

HOST: Alaska Common Ground

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Saturday, Nov. 17, 2015 at the UAA Student Union

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

