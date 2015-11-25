Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food and Gratitude

Whether you're in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or relaxing after the feast, "Giving Thanks" provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words. Tune in at 2:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving, online or on your radio.

"Giving Thanks" is new for 2015, with two special guests: an artist in the kitchen, and an artist at the piano.

Christopher Kimball, founder, editor, and publisher of Cook's Illustrated Magazine, and host of public television's most-watched cooking show, America's Test Kitchen. He'll take us to his Vermont farm for a New England Thanksgiving, and talk about the experiences for which he's most grateful.

Stephen Hough, world famous concert pianist, composer, prize-winning poet, and MacArthur genius.

He'll share his wonderful essay "Thanksgiving for Thanksgiving" which he wrote for the London Telegraph, and we'll hear an excerpt from his favorite Thanksgiving author Willa Cather, plus his new Grieg album.

Also, Patrick Stewart reads autumn poems from John Keats and Antonio Vivaldi.