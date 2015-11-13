Screening for lung cancer

Cigarette smoking is the most well-known risk factor associated with lung cancer, but this cancer occurs in those who have never smoked. What are the other risk factors? Who is at risk? Who should you be screened for this particularly dangerous type of cancer and how should those at risk be screened?

Listen now:

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUEST:





Marge Stoneking, executive director, American Lung Association in Alaska

executive director, American Lung Association in Alaska Richard Chung, MD, radiation oncologist, Anchorage and Valley Radiation Therapy Center

LINKS:

Free advice from Alaska's Tobacco Quit Line (call 1-800 QUIT-NOW)

American Lung Association in Alaska

Alaska and Valley Radiation Therapy Center

Info on lung cancer from the American Lung Association

Info from the National Institutes of Health

Info on lung cancer screening from the National Cancer Institute

WTF? for Lung Cancer, a social media effort to raise awareness about lung cancer

PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, November 16, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, November 16, 2015, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE