Screening for lung cancer
Cigarette smoking is the most well-known risk factor associated with lung cancer, but this cancer occurs in those who have never smoked. What are the other risk factors? Who is at risk? Who should you be screened for this particularly dangerous type of cancer and how should those at risk be screened?
Listen now:
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUEST:
- Marge Stoneking, executive director, American Lung Association in Alaska
- Richard Chung, MD, radiation oncologist, Anchorage and Valley Radiation Therapy Center
LINKS:
Free advice from Alaska's Tobacco Quit Line (call 1-800 QUIT-NOW)
American Lung Association in Alaska
Alaska and Valley Radiation Therapy Center
Info on lung cancer from the American Lung Association
Info from the National Institutes of Health
Info on lung cancer screening from the National Cancer Institute
WTF? for Lung Cancer, a social media effort to raise awareness about lung cancer
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, November 16, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, November 16, 2015, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
