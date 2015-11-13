Gratitude feels good to give as well as receive. For this Thanksgiving season, we're giving listeners the chance to thank whoever deserves it. We'll have experts to talk about the benefits of being thankful, psychologically and spiritually, and we'll welcome shout-outs to our community's volunteers. Please join us and our guests saying thank you.

Download Audio:

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Jennifer Beathe, clinical psychologist

clinical psychologist Pastor Max Lopez Cepero, First Covenant Anchorage

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)





Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 18, 2015, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 18, 2015, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts.

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE