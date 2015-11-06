Concierge medicine in Anchorage
In the U.S. we are struggling to improve health care access, quality and affordability. Numerous models are being tried. One that you may not have heard of is newly available in Anchorage. On this program we will discuss the practice experience of local physician Dr. Dale Trombley with concierge medicine.
Listen Now:
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Dr. Dale Trombley, family physician based in Anchorage
LINKS:
Article on Dr. Trombley’s practice in the Alaska Journal of Commerce
Reliable information for providers and patients from Concierge Medicine Today
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, November 9, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, November 9, 2015, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: