Concierge medicine in Anchorage

In the U.S. we are struggling to improve health care access, quality and affordability. Numerous models are being tried. One that you may not have heard of is newly available in Anchorage. On this program we will discuss the practice experience of local physician Dr. Dale Trombley with concierge medicine.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

Dr. Dale Trombley, family physician based in Anchorage

Article on Dr. Trombley’s practice in the Alaska Journal of Commerce

Reliable information for providers and patients from Concierge Medicine Today

