Diabetes Awareness Month each November is designed to focus attention on preventing and controlling diabetes. Since nearly 30 million children and adults in the United States have diabetes, this effort seems warranted. This program will focus on improving understanding of the causes and prevention of diabetes, particularly Type 2 diabetes.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

Nelly Ayala , RN, MSN, manager, Alaska Diabetes Prevention and Control Program, Alaska Division of Public Health

Elize Rumley , diabetes educator, Southcentral Foundation

, diabetes educator, Southcentral Foundation Andrei Chakine, executive director, Alaska Health Fair, Inc.

Alaska Diabetes Prevention and Control Program (Division of Public Health)

American Diabetes Association

Centers for Disease Control website on diabetes

5-minute video about a lifestyle intervention program in Louisville, Kentucky (CDC)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, November 2, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, November 2, 2015, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

