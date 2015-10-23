The Changing Face of Education

Anchorage has the three most diverse high schools in the nation, and an extraordinary mix of cultures in our elementary schools, too. As part of our series on education, Hometown Alaska looks at the opportunities and challengers of diversity and integration. We'll find out about the make-up of our city's unique school population, and how educators work with the mix of backgrounds and languages.

Listen Now:

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:



PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)





Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 28, 2015, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 28, 2015, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts.

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE