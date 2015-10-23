Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Opera's Carmen

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published October 23, 2015 at 12:37 PM AKDT

Stage director David Lefkowich and conductor Brian DeMaris from Anchorage Opera's production of George Bizet's once scandalous opera Carmen drop by Stage Talk this week. Carmen performs in the Discovery Theatre October 23, 24 and 25.

HOST:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, Oct. 23, at 2:45 p.m.

