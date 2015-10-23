Anchorage Opera's Carmen
Stage director David Lefkowich and conductor Brian DeMaris from Anchorage Opera's production of George Bizet's once scandalous opera Carmen drop by Stage Talk this week. Carmen performs in the Discovery Theatre October 23, 24 and 25.
- David Lefkowich: stage director, Anchorage Opera's Carmen
- Brian DeMaris: conductor, Anchorage Opera's Carmen
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, Oct. 23, at 2:45 p.m.
