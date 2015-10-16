VPA's Bell, Book and Candle
A "bewitching" tale is being told in Wasilla as Valley Performing Arts brings to the stage John Van Druten's comedy/drama of a woman who may be willing to give it all to get a guy in Bell, Book and Candle performing Oct. 16 through Nov. 8. Join director Todd Broste and "Sydney Redlitch," otherwise known as actor Barret Barge this week on Stage Talk.
- Todd Broste, director VPA's Bell, Book and Candle
- Barret Barge, "Sydney Redlitch", VPA's Bell, Book and Candle
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, Oct. 16, at 2:45 p.m.
