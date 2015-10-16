'State of Reform' — Medicaid in Alaska

Many questions remain in the wake of Gov. Bill Walker's move to unilaterally expand Medicaid in the state of Alaska. How will the state coordinate funding for the program with the federal government? And how will Walker coordinate with a Legislature that is taking action to upend the expansion effort? Walker and DHSS Commissioner Valerie Davidson recently tackled these questions at an annual health policy conference in Anchorage. Hear what they had to say on the next Addressing Alaskans. Listen Now:

SPEAKERS:



Gov. Bill Walker

Valerie Davidson, commissioner, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services

HOST: State of Reform

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, October 20, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Thursday, October 8, 2015 at the Dena'ina Convention Center



