RAVN tickets:

Sharon Ruge

iPad mini:

Caroline Valentine

Walter Williams

Andrew Orthmann

Thomas Fondell

Van Gogh Alive tickets:

Lindsey Miller

Future Tense tickets:

Diane Hirshberg

Becoming a Member or renewing your Membership

Sending us a postcard

or by being a Sustainer

(Details below)

Prizes include:

Value: $250 each

Fly to anywhere in Alaska. Value: $1000 for pair

(map courtesy of Ravn air at www.flyravn.com)

Value: $40 for pair

The photographs below are from our very staff who got a sneak preview.

They raved about the experience!

Value: $70 for pair

(Image courtesy of Anchorage Museum)

Sweepstakes Rules

No contribution is necessary to enter or to win a prize in this sweepstakes. A donation will not improve your chances of winning.

Only one entry per household is allowed.

Open only to legal residents of Alaska. Must be 18 years or older (as of 10/08/15) to participate.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

To enter Alaska Public Media’s 2015 Fall Sweepstakes, you must do only ONE of the following:

Make a donation to Alaska Public Media between 10/08 /15 and 10/21/15. OR mail a postcard with your name, address, phone and email to: Alaska Public Media’s 2015 Fall Sweepstakes 3877 University Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508 OR be or become a sustainer of Alaska Public Media. A sustainer is a member who makes ongoing monthly donations from a bank account or credit/debit card.

All entries must be received by 11:59:59 P.M. AKDT on 10/21/15.

Winners will be selected in a random drawing on 10/30/15 at Alaska Public Media, supervised by management of Alaska Public Media, whose decisions regarding winners will be final.

The list of winners will be posted at https://alaskapublic.org/2015/10/08/fall-2015-sweepstakes/ on or about 11/08/15 and will remain posted no less than 14 days. If you would like a list of the 2015 Fall Sweepstakes winners sent to you, mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Alaska Public Media’s 2015 Fall Sweepstakes 3877 University Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508

Employees of Alaska Public Media, their service providers, those involved in the development, production (including prize donors), implementation and distribution of this sweepstakes, including their officers, directors, employees, advisors, assignees, agents, licensees, representatives, and any other person/entity associated with Alaska Public Media’s sweepstakes including their immediate families and members of their same households are ineligible for sweepstakes prizes.

Once submitted, entries become the sole property of Alaska Public Media and will not be returned.

Winners will be notified by phone, mail, and/or email. If a potential winner cannot be reached after 10 days from first notification attempt, or if an entrant is found to be ineligible, or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner selected.

Winners are responsible for all costs of prize redemption and/or travel to use a prize, or any taxes which may be applicable. The value of each prize is determined by the prize donor or vendor and such determination is final for all purposes. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are subject to availability and Alaska Public Media reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value.

By entering, entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and all applicable local, state and federal laws. Winners will be required to sign a publicity release and a winner’s affidavit to claim any prize valued over $100.

Alaska Public Media and its entities and staff are not responsible or liable for multiple entries, entries completed or entered by other than human means, or entries that are late (including delayed data transmission), tampered with, illegible, mutilated, forged, destroyed, incomplete, garbled, lost, misdirected, mechanically duplicated, mass machine printed, postage-due, or otherwise not in compliance with Official Rules – and all such entries will be disqualified.

For a complete copy of these rules, print this page or mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Alaska Public Media’s 2015 Fall Sweepstakes 3877 University Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508

Donations to Alaska Public Media are tax-deductible.