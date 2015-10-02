Real characters of Anchorage history

Russian Jack. Lyn Ary. Joe Spenard. These were real people. On today's show, we'll learn their stories. And we'll examine the myths that we Alaskans tell ourselves about history. We'll be joined by historians who know the stories, and who also know how to look underneath what we believe to the reality of Alaska's past. Join us with your stories and questions.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Katherine Johnson Ringsmuth, author, Alaska's Flyboys: Cowboy pilots and the myth of the last frontier.

author, Steve Haycox, professor emeritus, University of Alaska Anchorage

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 7, 2015, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 7, 2015, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

