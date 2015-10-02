Ear, nose and throat physicians are trained in disorders of speech, hearing and balance. In today’s program we will discuss these disorders with Dr. Stephen Schaffer and Dr. Mark Lorenz.

Dr. Schaffer has a specialized interest in voice disorders and his office is the only one in Alaska using a video strobe to diagnose vocal cord or larynx disorders.

Dr Lorenz has special training in complex surgery of hearing and balance disorders. Particularly important is his ability to provide a local option for insertion of cochlear implants which restore some sense of hearing to the deaf and patients with profound hearing loss.

Dr. Mark Lorenz, MD

Dr. Stephen Schaffer, MD, FACS

Dr. Stephen Schaffer is board-certified in otolaryngology — head & neck surgery. After earning a master's degree in choral music from the University of Arizona, he graduated with honors from medical school at the same institution. Dr. Schaffer completed his residency in otolaryngology — head & neck surgery at Tulane University Medical Center in New Orleans. His interest in singing informs his specialized interest in the treatment of voice disorders at ACENT.

Dr. Mark Lorenz is an ENT physician with subspecialty training in neurotology, the study and treatment of neurological disorders of the ear, balance disorders, hearing loss and problems involving the facial nerve. He is the only fellowship trained neurotologist in Alaska and the only physician in Alaska qualified to perform cochlear implant surgery to restore a sense of sound to the deaf and profoundly hard of hearing. His fellowship training was at the House Ear Clinic in Los Angeles.

Alaska Center for Ear, Nose & Throat (ACENT)

Excellent site with videos to help understand the problems addressed by neurotologists

Excellent video on how sound is processed by the ear and transferred to the brain

Cleveland Clinic website describing laryngology and disorders of the larynx

Video of vocal cords using videostroboscopy

