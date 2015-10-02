Cyrano's Tribes by Nina Raine
The 2012 Drama Desk Award winning play Tribes by Nina Raine is currently playing at Cyrano's Theatre Company (9/18-10/11) and actors Ella Roelke, Marty Baumann and Carl Bright drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about the many facets of communication, miscommunication and new friendships.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Ella Roelke, "Sylvia" Cyrano's Tribes
- Marty Baumann, "Christopher" Cyrano'sTribes
- Carl Bright, "Daniel" Cyrano's Tribes
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, October 2, at 2:45 p.m.
