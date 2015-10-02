Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Cyrano's Tribes by Nina Raine

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published October 2, 2015 at 2:17 PM AKDT

The 2012 Drama Desk Award winning play Tribes by Nina Raine is currently playing at Cyrano's Theatre Company (9/18-10/11) and actors Ella Roelke, Marty Baumann and Carl Bright drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about the many facets of communication, miscommunication and new friendships.

Listen Now:

HOST:

GUESTS: 


  • Ella Roelke, "Sylvia" Cyrano's Tribes

  • Marty Baumann, "Christopher" Cyrano'sTribes

  • Carl Bright, "Daniel" Cyrano's Tribes

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, October 2, at 2:45 p.m.

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)


  • Perseverance TheatreAnnapurna by Sharr White. September 25-October 3 in the Anchorage Performing Arts Center

  • Cyrano's Theatre CompanyTribes by Nina Raine. September 17-October 11.

  • UAA Theatre and Dance presents 44 Plays for 44 Presidents by Andy Bayiates, Sean Benjamin, Genevra Gallo-Bayiates, Chloe Johnston, and Karen Winberg October 2-11
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt