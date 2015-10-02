Cyrano's Tribes by Nina Raine

The 2012 Drama Desk Award winning play Tribes by Nina Raine is currently playing at Cyrano's Theatre Company (9/18-10/11) and actors Ella Roelke, Marty Baumann and Carl Bright drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about the many facets of communication, miscommunication and new friendships.

Listen Now:



HOST:



GUESTS:





Ella Roelke , "Sylvia" Cyrano's Tribes

, "Sylvia" Cyrano's Marty Baumann , "Christopher" Cyrano's Tribes

, "Christopher" Cyrano's Carl Bright, "Daniel" Cyrano's Tribes

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, October 2, at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)

