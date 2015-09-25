'After divorce' — Parental alienation

There are few things worse than the rejection and hatred a parent feels from a child who has been turned against them. Parental alienation occurs when a child turns against a loving parent for reasons that are irrational and based primarily on the feelings the “alienating parent” has for the targeted parent. Signs of parental alienation include: A campaign of denigration against the targeted parent, the child’s lack of ambivalence toward the targeted parent, frivolous rationalizations for the child’s criticisms, reflexive support of the alienating parent, the support of the alienating parent against the target parent, the child’s lack of guilt over their exploitation and mistreatment of the targeted parent, made up or twisted scenarios from the past, and the spread of the child’s animosity to the target parent’s extended family or friends.

Please join host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, Dr. Matthew Sullivan, Ph.D., for a discussion about divorce and the devastation that occurs when children are caught in the crossfire of a high-conflict divorce.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

Dr. Matthew Sullivan, clinical psychologist, Ph.D.

Dr. Sullivan's clinical psychology website

Article by Linda Gottlieb, LMFT, LCSW, entitled, "Eight symptoms of Parental Alienation Syndrome"

Article from Social Work Today magazine entitled, "Parental Alienation Syndrome — The Parent/Child Disconnect"

Article by Edward Kruk, Ph.D., entitled, "The Impact of Parental Alienation on Children"

Article by Jayne A. Major, Ph.D., entitled, "Parents Who Have Successfully Fought Parental Alienation Syndrome"

"Symptoms of Parental Alienation" from PsyCare, Inc.

Huffington Post article, "Lost Parents: When High Conflict Divorce Lead to Parental Alienation"

Overcoming Barriers — Family-Centered Programs for Families in Conflict

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, September 28, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, September 28, 2015, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

