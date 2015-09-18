The Winter Bear is back
Fairbanks playwright Anne Hanley's moving drama The Winter Bear about a young Alaskan Native's struggle with suicide and his relationship with real-life Sydney Huntington of Galena has been touring around the state and makes a stop this weekend at Alaska Pacific University's E. R. Brown Auditorium in Grant Hall. Anne, along with actors David Leslie (Wolf) and Cynthia Jones (Raven) stop by the studio this week on Stage Talk.
- Anne Hanley, Playwright, The Winter Bear
- David Leslie, "Wolf", The Winter Bear
- Cynthia Jones, "Raven", The Winter Bear
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, September 18, at 2:45 p.m.
- The Winter Bear by Anne Hanley. September 18, 19 at APU's E. R. Brown Auditorium in Grant Hall
