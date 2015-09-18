Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Winter Bear is back

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published September 18, 2015 at 12:30 PM AKDT

Fairbanks playwright Anne Hanley's moving drama  The Winter Bear about a young Alaskan Native's struggle with suicide and his relationship with real-life Sydney Huntington of Galena has been touring around the state and makes a stop this weekend at Alaska Pacific University's E. R. Brown Auditorium in Grant Hall. Anne, along with actors David Leslie (Wolf) and Cynthia Jones (Raven) stop by the studio this week on Stage Talk.

HOST:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, September 18, at 2:45 p.m.

