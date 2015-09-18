Infant mortality and sleep environment
Putting infants to sleep on their backs has halved Sudden Infant Death Syndrome but co-sleeping, another risk for infant death during sleep is increasing. For the last 20 years, two infants each month die in their sleep environment in Alaska. This program looks at what we know about these deaths, what sleep environments are associated with heightened risk of infant death, and suggestions to improve the safety of infant sleep.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Marcy Custer,RN,MS
- Abigail Newby-Kew, MPH, Epidemiologist, State of Alaska Section of Women's, Children's, and Family Health
LINKS:
State of Alaska website on infant mortality awareness
State epidemiology bulletin on the case analysis on infant mortality in the sleep environment
Safe to Sleep campaign website
Short video featuring Linda Sagor, MD, MPH, on safe sleep practices for infants
