Infant mortality and sleep environment

Putting infants to sleep on their backs has halved Sudden Infant Death Syndrome but co-sleeping, another risk for infant death during sleep is increasing. For the last 20 years, two infants each month die in their sleep environment in Alaska. This program looks at what we know about these deaths, what sleep environments are associated with heightened risk of infant death, and suggestions to improve the safety of infant sleep.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

Marcy Custer ,RN,MS

,RN,MS Abigail Newby-Kew, MPH, Epidemiologist, State of Alaska Section of Women's, Children's, and Family Health

State of Alaska website on infant mortality awareness

State epidemiology bulletin on the case analysis on infant mortality in the sleep environment

Safe to Sleep campaign website

Short video featuring Linda Sagor, MD, MPH, on safe sleep practices for infants

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, September 21, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, September 21, 2015, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

