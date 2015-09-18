In the scheme of all matters Inupiaq

According to Inupiaq scholar Edna Ahgeak MacLean, Ph.D., "Courses of change to the Inupiaq people of the North Slope will require strong programs for the retention of our identity as Inupiat." In this lecture, part of the Anchorage Museum's Smithsonian Spotlight lecture series, she discusses how her recently published North Slope Inupiaq dictionary plays a part in this process.

MacLean served as president of the northernmost college in the United States, Iļisaġvik College in Barrow, Alaska from 1995-2005. Before serving as special assistant for rural education for the Commissioner of Education in Alaska from 1987-1990, Dr. MacLean developed and taught the Inupiaq language B.A. program courses at the University of Alaska Fairbanks from 1976-1987. Edna received her B.A. from the University of California Berkeley, her master’s degree from the University of Washington, and her Ph.D. in education from Stanford University. Dr. MacLean was inducted into the Stanford University Alumni Hall Fame in 2003. She was named the Alaska Federation of Natives Citizen of the Year in 2005. In 2006 she received the State of Alaska Distinguished Service to the Humanities Award. (Bio courtesy UAF)

Edna Ahgeak MacLean, Ph.D., Iñupiaq scholar, president emeritus of Ilisaġvik College

HOST: Anchorage Museum

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, September 22, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Thursday, September 3, 2015 at the Anchorage Museum



