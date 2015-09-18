Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Arctic policy and Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Anne Hillman
Published September 18, 2015 at 12:30 PM AKDT

Between the GLACIER conference and the president's visit, the words "Arctic policy" have been uttered dozens of times in the media. What exactly is Arctic policy? Who makes it? And what does it mean for Alaska?

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:


  • Craig Fleener, Gov. Walker's Arctic policy advisor

  • Nils Andreassen, executive director, Institute of the North

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, Sept. 18, at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 12, at 6:00 p.m.

Alaska Public Television BROADCAST: Friday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 12, at 6:00 p.m.
Anne Hillman
Anne Hillman is the healthy communities editor at Alaska Public Media and a host of Hometown, Alaska.
