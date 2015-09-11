What's so great about Anchorage?

Why do you stay in Anchorage? It's a question that could tell us a lot about our city, and probably will. On today's show, we'll hear results of a survey of residents by the Live. Work. Play. program at the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation. The survey was designed to find out what's good and bad about our city, and how we can reach the goal of being the best in America by 2025.

Listen Now:

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Mike Prozeralik, chair, AEDC Board of Directors, president, KPB Architects

chair, AEDC Board of Directors, president, KPB Architects Archana Mishra, Live. Work. Play. director, AEDC

LINKS:



PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)





Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 16, 2015, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 16, 2015, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts.

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE