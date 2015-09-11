Pain and pain management

Over 100 million Americans suffer chronic pain, and persistent pain often causes functional impairment and disability, psychological distress (anxiety, depression), and sleep deprivation. Almost 80 percent of chronic pain patients report that pain disrupts their activities of daily living, and two-thirds indicate that pain has negatively impacted personal relationships.

Pain is the most common cause of long-term disability, with lost work days in the United States estimated at more than 50 million days per year. The annual cost of untreated or undertreated pain to taxpayers and employers has been calculated at over $100 billion per year, in direct and indirect expenses.

The use and misuse of opioids for management of chronic pain is a major concern, with problems arising from their multiple adverse side effects including drug dependency, from drug diversion, and from under-treatment of chronic pain symptoms for fear of narcotic abuse. Chronic pain is thus a major medical and social issue.

Dr. Andrea Trescot, pain management specialist, director, Pain and Headache Centers, Alaska

