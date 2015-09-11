Global interest in the Arctic

In assuming chairmanship of the Arctic Council once again, the United States has upped its attention to Arctic issues. On the heels of the Department of State's GLACIER conference in Anchorage, the Alaska World Affairs Council invited representatives from nations one wouldn't necessarily assume would have an interest in the Arctic. Their discussion with U.S. Arctic Research Commission Chair Fran Ulmer helps to show how this global interest is taking shape.

Fran Ulmer, chair, U.S. Arctic Research Commission

SPEAKERS:



Dr. Henryka Moscicka-Dendys, Undersecretary of State for Parliamentary Affairs, European Policy and Human Rights, Poland

Tony Siddique, Ambassador & Special Envoy for Oceanic Affairs, Republic of Singapore

Kim Chan-Woo, Ambassador for Arctic Affairs, Republic of South Korea

