Reporters Roundtable: Covering the President

Alaska Public Media | By Anne Hillman
Published September 4, 2015 at 12:59 PM AKDT

In case you missed it, President Barack Obama visited Alaska earlier this week. His three-day tour included stops in Anchorage, Seward, Dillingham and Kotzebue. His primary theme: climate change. On today's episode we'll talk about the president's trip and what it really means for Alaska.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:


  • Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Radio Network, Washington, D.C., correspondent

  • Alex DeMarban, Alaska Dispatch News

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, Sept. 4, at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 5, at 6:00 p.m.

Alaska Public Television BROADCAST: Friday, Sept. 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 5, at 6:00 p.m.
Anne Hillman
Anne Hillman is the healthy communities editor at Alaska Public Media and a host of Hometown, Alaska. Reach her at ahillman@alaskapublic.or. Read more about Anne here
