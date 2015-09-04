Reporters Roundtable: Covering the President
In case you missed it, President Barack Obama visited Alaska earlier this week. His three-day tour included stops in Anchorage, Seward, Dillingham and Kotzebue. His primary theme: climate change. On today's episode we'll talk about the president's trip and what it really means for Alaska.
HOST: Anne Hillman
GUESTS:
- Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Radio Network, Washington, D.C., correspondent
- Alex DeMarban, Alaska Dispatch News
KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, Sept. 4, at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 5, at 6:00 p.m.
Alaska Public Television BROADCAST: Friday, Sept. 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 5, at 6:00 p.m.