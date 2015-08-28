Presidential Visits to The Last Frontier

The president is visiting Alaska, and it's more than just a fuel stop this time. On the next Talk of Alaska, we’re taking a trip into the annals of presidential history in the Last Frontier. FDR and Jimmy Carter went fishing during their visits here. Reagan hosted the pope. And Clinton popped downtown for a sandwich. What will Obama's visit be remembered for?

HOST: Lori Townsend

Dermot Cole, Alaska Dispatch News reporter and columnist

Alaska Dispatch News reporter and columnist Pat Pourchot, formerly the special assistant on Alaska affairs to the Interior Secretary; former DNR commissioner

formerly the special assistant on Alaska affairs to the Interior Secretary; former DNR commissioner Jack Roderick, former Anchorage mayor

