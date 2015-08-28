Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Presidential Visits to The Last Frontier

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published August 28, 2015 at 3:30 PM AKDT
Vice President Richard Nixon and his wife Pat Nixon stand with CEO of Northern Consolidated Airlines Ray Peterson in front of Northern Consolidated Airlines Fairchild U.S. Mail prop plane (later christened by Pat Nixon) during their visit to Alaska. Printed on airplane: "U.S. Mail AAM241." Dec. 17, 1958. Photographer: Ward W. Wells. When Nixon returned to Alaska as president, he famously welcomed Japanese Emperor Hirohito, the first Japanese emperor to set foot on foreign soil. Photo: Alaska Digital Archives.
The president is visiting Alaska, and it's more than just a fuel stop this time. On the next Talk of Alaska, we’re taking a trip into the annals of presidential history in the Last Frontier. FDR and Jimmy Carter went fishing during their visits here. Reagan hosted the pope. And Clinton popped downtown for a sandwich. What will Obama's visit be remembered for?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Dermot Cole, Alaska Dispatch News reporter and columnist

  • Pat Pourchot, formerly the special assistant on Alaska affairs to the Interior Secretary; former DNR commissioner

  • Jack Roderick, former Anchorage mayor

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

