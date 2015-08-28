Expanding STEM education in Alaska

School is back in session across Alaska this week, but some programs never took a break. The University of Alaska Anchorage hosts ANSEP – the Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program. It aims to get students from middle school through graduate school interested in science and math. It starts with hands-on, practical, and fun educational experiences. ANSEP recently added two tenure-track faculty members who are both ANSEP alumni, and they join us on the program.

Listen now:

OST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:





Michele Yatchmeneff, UAA faculty member, ANSEP program alum

UAA faculty member, ANSEP program alum Matt Calhoun, UAA faculty member, ANSEP program alum

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, August 28, at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 29 at 6:00 p.m.

Alaska Public Television BROADCAST: Friday, August 28, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 29, at 6:00 p.m.