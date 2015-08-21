Solving Homelessness

We know that homelessness is a problem in Anchorage and other parts of Alaska both for families and for individuals. And organizations and municipalities have been writing plans to deal with the issue for decades. So, are there workable solutions? What’s happening on the ground level? That’s the topic this week on Alaska Edition.

Listen now:

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:





Nancy Burke , senior program officer with the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, incoming homelessness coordinator for the Municipality of Anchorage

, senior program officer with the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, incoming homelessness coordinator for the Municipality of Anchorage Corrine O’Neill , the director of supportive housing for RurAL CAP

, the director of supportive housing for RurAL CAP Brad Burnett, case manager, Catholic Social Services

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, August 21, at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 22 at 6:00 p.m.

Alaska Public Television BROADCAST: Friday, August 21, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 22, at 6:00 p.m.