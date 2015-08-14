Attention deficit disorder

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder manifests in early childhood with symptoms of hyperactivity, impulsivity, and/or inattention. The symptoms affect cognitive, academic, behavioral, emotional and social functioning. The prevalence in school-age children is estimated to be about 10 percent, making it one of the most common disorders of childhood. The disorder can persist into adulthood. Today’s program delves into this disorder, especially its origins, outcomes and treatment options.

Our guest, Tracey Wiese is a psychiatric nurse practitioner who has completed a doctoral level of education in the science of nursing. Advanced nurse practitioners are licensed by the state of Alaska to provide comprehensive assessments, diagnosis and treatment of medical and mental health conditions. Tracey is board certified in both family practice and psychiatric mental health. She has worked with vulnerable youth and families in multiple settings around the State of Alaska since 2006. Tracey has worked on the front lines responding to cases of child sexual abuse, physical abuse and neglect, creating a passion for educating the community and health care providers regarding the impacts of childhood trauma. In addition, Tracey has been providing psychiatric assessment, diagnosis and management of children, adolescents and adults in the outpatient setting. Tracey believes in holistic care of the mind and understands that treatment via medication is not for everyone. Each patient will receive a comprehensive assessment of their social, emotional, physical and cognitive well-being as well as an individual care plan for their unique needs.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

Tracey Wiese, DNP, FNP

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, August 17, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, August 17, 2015, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

