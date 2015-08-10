New York-based investors buy majority stake in Ravn

New York investors are now majority owners of the Ravn Air group, which mostly serves rural Alaska.

J.F. Lehman & Company, a group of private equity investors active in aerospace and maritime businesses, recently announced the new ownership structure. The deal was firstreported by Alaska Dispatch News Thursday.

Longtime Alaska aviator, Bob Hajdukovich and his family, who previously owned half of the company that owned Ravn’s assets, HoTH, are now the only Alaska owners.

Jim Tweto and Mike Hageland, were part owners of the three airlines operating under the Ravn name, Corvus, Hageland and Frontier.

Ravn has a fleet of more than 70 planes flying to 100 destinations throughout the state. Alaska business monthly ranked Ravn the 22nd largest company in the state last year by its 160-million dollars in revenue.