'The Hijacked Brain' — Addiction and Recovery

Addiction is defined in part by the continued abuse of a substance despite serious negative consequences. This complex brain disorder costs society millions in productivity, is one of the major contributing factors to incarceration, and takes a devastating toll on individuals and families from every socioeconomic background. The solution is remarkably simple, just don’t use. Why then do millions of people struggle daily to maintain a sober lifestyle despite the fact that the consequences are so severe? Join host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests, Alison King and Teresa Williams, as they explore the “Addicted Mind” and look at what can be done to treat this devastating condition.

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, July 27, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, July 27, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

