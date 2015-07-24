Anchorage in 1915: Its Founding and Significance to the World

With the Anchorage centennial having arrived, the city is looking forward to what the next hundred years hold. Preston Jones, Ph.D., puts a century of growth and progress into perspective, and explores how Anchorage became the base of American power in the North.

Preston Jones received a Ph.D. in history from the University of Ottawa (Canada) in 1999. He has received several awards, including a Fulbright Scholarship for study in Canada and a fellowship with the Pew Program in Religion and American History.

Dr. Preston Jones, professor of history, John Brown University

Check out Dr. Jones' PowerPoint presentation to accompany his lecture here

HOST: Cook Inlet Historical Society

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, July 28, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, July 28, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Thursday, July 9, 2015 at the Anchorage Museum



