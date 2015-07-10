Western Civilization... a musical?
Midnight Sun Theatre in association with Anchorage Community Theatre presents another show from the repertoire of the always hilarious and sometimes enlightening Reduced Shakespeare Company. This time it's Western Civilization, the Complete Musical (abridged) running July 10 through Aug. 1 at ACT. Director David Block and actor Alex Albrecht drop by the studio this week to let us know all about it.
- David Block, Director, Western Civilization, the Complete Musical (abridged)
- Alex Albrecht, Actor, Western Civilization, the Complete Musical (abridged)
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 10 at 2:45 p.m.
